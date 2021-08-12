Bigg Boss OTT: Are Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Entering Karan Johar's Show This Weekend?

Bigg Boss OTT makers know how to keep the audiences hooked to the show. Apart from roping in Karan Johar for hosting, popular celebrities as contestants and interesting theme 'Stay Connected', the makers are now all set to welcome a popular jodi on the show!

Recently, they shared a silhouette picture of a couple and captioned it as, "#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favorite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai?" The picture looked like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from one of their music album. As per the caption, Bigg Boss' favourite jodi is Sidharth and Shehnaaz, and it had #SidNaaz in the caption.

Well, it is not just us, but fans too are feeling the same and are super happy. They are even trending #SidNaaz and #SidNaazOnVoot on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments and tweets!

Nat: It's SidNaaz! They used the hashtag there. The only couple tag!😌♥️#SidNaaz.

@sidnaazmylovef1: One tweet..Not fully confirmed announcement... At midnightAnd SidNaaz started trending worldwide😍😍This is the craze❤️❤️❤️. This is what they deserve-so much loveeee❤️❤️#SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz #SidNaazOnBBOtt.

Sakshi Singh: Offcourse it's none other than our very own star couple and Jigar ke tukde #SidNaaz 🌟 @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill Are you guys ready to bless us on screen with ur magical existence.

@Chanchal0719: Yeh saare description toh Sidharth and Sana se match ho rhe.. Favourite jodi and King se toh yahi lag raha hai...

Bisma_elahiiii: I cant wait to see world most cutest and popular jodi #sidnaaz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Shehnaaz__111: Poster m mekoo sid jaisa lag rha hai.

Jinia_ghoshal: Yaar sidnaaz jaisa lag rha hain mujhe😮 sach hain kaye ye? Sachhi aarha humara sidnaaz😶😶.

Well, this is not the first time that SidNaaz's name is doing the rounds, earlier too, it was said that SidNaaz would host the show and they would promote the theme of the show 'Stay Connected'.

Fans will be super happy if Sidnaaz would grace the show. What do you have to say about the same? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(Social media posts are not edited)