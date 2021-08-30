Bigg Boss OTT: Arshi Khan Says If Divya Agarwal Goes Ahead With Same Attitude She’ll Be Another Priyanka Jagga

It has to be recalled Divya Agarwal had said that she is not scared of Karan Johar or Salman Khan. She had also said that she doesn't need work from KJo. On each Sunday Ka Vaar, KJo lashed out at Divya, who in turn spoke back to him. The film-maker had also asked Divya to mind her tone and show some respect during the argument with him.

Now, former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan has slammed Divya for disrespecting Karan Johar. She said that if Divya continues with the same attitude, she will become another Priyanka Jagga and no production house will offer her work.

Arshi was quoted by IANS as saying, "I feel Karan is fair enough as a host. Divya doesn't know how to respect someone. She thinks of herself as a queen of reality television shows. But that bubble thought of her will burst soon. If she goes ahead with the same attitude, she will be another Priyanka Jagga. No production or channel will work with her."

She also said that Divya will degrade herself and she is just taking Karan as Vikas Gupta, who was host of her last show Ace of Space. She added that this is her biggest mistake ever. Arshi added that the most irritating thing is that Divya brings in Salman Khan. She said, "She thinks Salman is asking Karan to troll her? She is such an irritating girl."

Further, she shared her perspective about Zeeshan Khan, who got eliminated as he got into a fight with Pratik Sehajpal and broke Bigg Boss rule. She said that he was loud and illiterate.

Arshi concluded by saying, "Zeeshan was so loud and illiterate. Just speaking fluent English doesn't make you literate. He had a physical fight with another contestant and now he wants to come out as a victim. Really, it is sad for him and those who are supporting him."

(With IANS Inputs)