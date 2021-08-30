Bigg Boss OTT August 30 Highlights: Sunny Conducts Interesting Tasks; BB Announces Nominations With A Twist!

The August 30 episode of Bigg Boss OTT begins with special guest Sunny Leone meeting and praising the contestants inside the house. She conducts a special task where all connections have to bring coconut to their mouth by shimmying. The contestants cannot drop the coconut and things get very hilarious.

Eventually, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehejpal manage to stay till the end. Sunny is also seen teasing Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat for their chemistry whilst announcing Pratik and Neha as the winner. The actress also conducts a task called 'friend request board’ followed by another activity where the contestants have to throw 'keechad’ on either Akshara Singh or Neha and state why their pot is filled with mistakes.

Nishant Bhat ends up throwing the contents on Neha. As a result, we later see Neha talk to Pratik about him Pratik. The latter advises her to clear things out if she feels something amiss with Nishant. Later, Shamita is seen talking to Raqesh about her past relationship. Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal is seen telling Millind Gaba and Akshara to mend things with Shamita and Raqesh as they could help them win the captaincy.

The next day begins with contestants getting punishment! Bigg Boss announced that contestants are not allowed to use the gym and gas supply only for 2 hours a day. The day got more interesting when the buzzer task was assigned by Bigg Boss to break the existing connections and form new ones yet again. Divya Agarwal once again didn’t have the connection and she had an added advantage to save herself from nominations and convince the boys to form a connection with her, however, the contestants decided to go ahead and not change their connections. Bigg Boss announced that since no one picked her she has been straight nominated this week.

Soon, Bigg Boss commences this week’s nominations in the house with a twist. One housemate from each connection will be saved and will get the bonus of reading a letter sent by their family members. The connections will have to come on the decision through 'aapsi sehemati.’ At the end of the nomination process, the nominated housemates are Millind, Akshara, Nishant, Divya and Shamita. Raqesh and Moose get a hand-written letter from their families. After all the emotional moments in the house, the contestants are seen celebrating Akshara Singh’s birthday.