Bigg Boss OTT August 12 Highlights: Akshara Screaming! Raqesh, Shamita, Urfi, Nishant And Moose Nominated!

While the audience may think that Big Boss drama couldn’t go beyond, Akshara Singh proves everyone wrong. From day one of Bigg Boss OTT the contestants have been showing several sides of themselves. From being friends of all to being friends of none, the unpredictable contestants cannot stop surprising the audience.

After the unfortunate nomination of Urfi, Raqesh and Shamita joined her voluntarily in this week’s nomination as the duo were not happy with Boss Man Pratik’s decision in a task. Bigg Boss willingly accepted their self-nomination and proceeded with the day. Based on the audience’s vote, Moose (Muskan) and partner Nishant have joined the former trio for nominations this week.

While the audience is still getting to know the contestants, Akshara who always presents herself as a calm, composed lady, untimely lost her patience and went all out screaming at everyone in the house and blaming all for the uncertainty that she has experienced in the last 4 days.

Bigg Boss OTT: After Pratik, It's Divya Agarwal Who's Grabbing Headlines! Is She The Drama Queen Of The House?

While the nominations and shouting continued, Bigg Boss called Pratik and Raqesh inside the confession room.. lets hope he has a solution for all the issues in the house. The real big boss journey has just begun for the contestants. Emotions are unravelling as the days goes by and the journey is only going to get OTT and tough from here on. Who do you think will survive these nominations??

Bigg Boss OTT: It’s Confirmed! Siddharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Are Entering The House!

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and watch the unfiltered drama from the BB OTT house 24×7 LIVE and on episodes every day 7 pm on Voot!