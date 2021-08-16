Bigg Boss OTT August 16 Highlights: Neha Gets Upset With The Housemates; Pratik And Ridhima Fight

The August 16 episode of Bigg Boss OTT begins with guests Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla giving an interesting task to the contestants. Each housemate must name one a co-contestant who has lost followers and one who has gained popularity, in their opinion.

Akshara Singh is seen praising her connection Pratik Sehajpal for making efforts to play the game together. She feels Divya Agarwal has lost her fan following based as she made her feel small and consider herself superior to others. Divya then tries to clear the air by stating that she hasn't said anything derogatory about the Bhojpuri film industry.

This is followed by another task where the contestants have to either fill Neha Bhasin or Divya’s bowl with water to tell who has a black heart. Neha gets extremely hurt and offended as Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan pour black water into her heart. The singer vents out her disappointment with all the contestants and requests them to stop being so diplomatic.

Eventually, the majority of the housemates fill Divya’s heart by pouring black water. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth wish all the best to everyone and exit the house. Later, Divya and Ridhima are seen discussing Neha’s outburst and feel that she has switches sides.

The next day, Divya is seen talking to Nishant Bhat and Moose about the fact that she doesn’t like Shamita Shetty. Soon, Bigg Boss announced the next task that will decide which connection will be nominated for the next week along with Nishant and Moose, who were nominated for the coming week already.

Bigg Boss’ new task saw Raqesh Bapat, Shamita, Divya and Zeeshan as the 'Panch’, both the connections had to find out who is the most 'Kamchor’ connection in the house. Nishant and Moose get declared as the most 'Kamchor Connection’ of the house. Meanwhile, after the 'panchs’ agreed on a connection they wanted to nominate, it was the audiences’ turn to decide whether they agree with the decision taken in the house or not.

Furthermore, day 7 also witnessed a huge fight between Ridhima and Pratik. The duo got into a heated argument during the Bigg Boss panch task.