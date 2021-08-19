Bigg Boss OTT August 19 Highlights: Nishant & Moose Have An Argument; Housemates To Face Cooking Gas Shortage

The August 19 episode of Bigg Boss OTT begins with Shamita Shetty wanting to mend ways with Divya Agarwal and end their differences. But Divya refuses to listen to her and states that she wants to maintain her self-respect. She also questioned how Shamita asked Raqesh Bapat not to talk to her.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces that he will be conducting a task to elect the new Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house. However, he asks the housemates to choose one connection who they don’t want to see as captains this week. Everyone unanimously takes Shamita and Raqesh’s names. As a result, the duo gets eliminated from the race. However, they get named as the Sanchalaks of the BB Factory task.

In the aforementioned game, each connection will have to paint and arrange domino blocks of their respective connection. Sanchalaks Shamita and Raqesh are seen rejecting Ridhima Pandit-Karan Nath, Pratik Sehejpal-Akshara Singh's blocks should whilst Pratik tries hard to explain that his dominos are alright. In the meantime, Shamita and Raqesh continue to get confused regarding the rules of the game.

Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana experience a communication gap during the second round. Karan asks Nishant to share the paint with him but Moose asks him to first give them two blocks of dominos. This results in Karan getting miffed. He then informs Nishant that since he has taken paint from Zeeshan-Divya so he can’t ditch them now. It must be noted that Nishant had failed to inform Moose about his earlier arrangement with Karan. Moose, on the other hand, is unhappy that Nishant made his own decisions. Nishant says that he did what was right and both Moose and Nishant are seen trying to walk away from each other.

Later, Bigg Boss informs the contestants that the audience is fairly happy with not extremely happy with their today’s performance. As a result, the housemates will face a shortage of cooking gas tomorrow and will only get a total of four hours of supply. This results in the housemates planning to prep for tomorrow’s food in advance.