Bigg Boss OTT Aug 20 Highlights: Contestants Have Fun Time Chilling In Pool; Bigg Boss Announces Coin DCX Task

Bigg Boss OTT is always full of surprises. Despite the contestants facing the brunt for being too naïve during the Domino task and being punished by being given supply of gas for only 4 hours in a day, the contestants had an unusual day filled with fun and laughter in today's episode (August 20). The contestants were seen having a fun time in the swimming pool and chilling.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced the Coin DCX task, where the contestants had to choose the Most Valuable Player amongst all, the one getting the maximum number of bitcoins against the qualities mentioned on the board wins the task. Milind Gaba received maximum love from the fellow contestants for being- most reliable, simple, compliance, transparent and playing safe.

Everyone has heard the saying- It's the calm before the storm! That's exactly what happened in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Day 11.

Just when we thought the housemates had mended their disputes and were having lots of fun we witnessed Over-The-Top drama and trouble within the connections. Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan had the ugliest fight when the later asked Akshara to clean and arrange her clothes basket. The fights continued and Akshara made a strong statement, "Ladki se baat karne ka tameez seekh, mera baap banne ki koshish maat karo." It would be an interesting sight to see what happens in the Sunday Ka Vaar!