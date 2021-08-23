Bigg Boss OTT August 23 Highlights: Pratik Breaks Akshara’s Heart; Neha And Millind End Their Connection

Week 3!! It’s a new day, it’s a new dawn in the Bigg Boss OTT house! Challenges, twists and turns are thrown upon the housemates in the house. It was an interesting Monday for the viewers as the connections in the house were given a chance to change their connections and start anew. Shamita-Raqesh, Nishant-Moose and Divya-Zeeshan sustain their connection but Pratik, Akshara, Neha and Milind saw equations change and drama unfold.

Wondering if the task went smoothly? No! Drama, heartbreaks and fights go hand-in-hand in the Bigg Boss OTT house and this task was no different.

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath And Ridhima Pandit Get Eliminated; Hina Khan And Rakhi Sawant Make An Appearance

The women contestants in the house were given the responsibility to impress the boys and give them a heart. While the boys had to either accept the heart to sustain their connection or break the heart and give an opportunity to other gorgeous ladies in the house to make a connection. It was an aww-dorable moment when Divya and Shamita expressed their feelings and requested Zeeshan and Raqesh to remain as their connection.

Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed Reveals She Was Once Called A P*rn Actress By Relatives, Says Her Father Abused Her

Well, it didn’t go well with Pratik and Akshara as at first Pratik accepted the heart and then broke her heart twice. Later, Neha gave her heart to Pratik and Akshara to Milind which led to a tiff between the two strong ladies. Do you feel that what Pratik did with Akshara was right? How will these new events change the equation in the house.

Watch the drama live on the Voot 24x7 and Monday to Sunday at 7 PM.