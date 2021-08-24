Bigg Boss OTT August 24 Highlights: Divya And Zeeshan Save Moose And Nishant From Nominations

The August 24 episode of Bigg Boss OTT begins with the contestants waking up to Shilpa Shetty's 'Chura Ke Dil Mera’ song. Nishant Bhat is seen asking Moose Jattana and Pratik Sehejpal to sort out their differences. Soon, Bigg Boss announces a new task called Game of Hearts, where the female contestants are supposed to give away their hearts made of cardboard sheet to whom they feel they want to switch their connections with.

However, if they don’t want to switch their existing connections, they can continue their journey with their original show partners as well. The task begins with Shamita Shetty and Moose Jattana giving the hearts again to their connections Raqesh Bapat and Nishant. However, Pratik ends up breaking Akshara Singh’s heart and gives it to Pratik again. Neha Bhasin gave her heart to Pratik and Akshara to Milind Gaba which led to a tiff between the two strong ladies. Later, Neha tries mending her ties with Milind as she wants to sort the issues. Milind, on the other hand, tells her that does not want to talk to her.

The 17th day of Bigg Boss OTT also witnessed Raqesh’s and Shamita bond getting stronger. Akshara on the other hand had an emotional breakdown because of the backstab that she had to face by Pratik Sahejpal in the Game of Hearts task.

Later in the evening, Divya and Zeeshan saved Nishant and Muskan in the nominations task to which Shamita and Raqesh did not agree to it. However, all the other housemates agreed to save Nishant and Moose. And, the nominated connections for the week are Pratik-Neha, Shamita-Raqesh and Milind-Akshara. Interestingly, Bigg Boss has handed over the power in hands of the audience to save one of these connections from this week’s nomination.