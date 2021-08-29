Bigg Boss OTT August 28 Highlights: Neha & Divya Get Into War Of Words, Entire House Gets Punished

The Bigg Boss OTT episode of August 28 witnessed a major clash between Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal. Neha lashed out at Divya calling her captaincy 'Gunda Gardi', which resulted in a war of words between the duo. Later, Divya's decision to not take the 'daand' resulted in the entire Bigg Boss OTT house getting punished.

The episode began with Neha, who is the Boss Lady, asking Akshara Singh to take over the cleaning duties. However, Akshara refused to follow the instructions, citing that she is unwell. She told her Bigg Boss OTT housemates that she would like to cook her own food and clean utensils, instead.

Shamita Shetty sorted out her differences with Akshara, and asked her to let her feelings out. When Akshara shared her concerns, Shamita assured her that she is not alone in the house, and the duo hugged it out. She also asked Akshara to get out of this emotional phase, for her own well-being.

Later, Pratik Sehajpal was seen informing Divya, Akshara, and Millind Gaba that he is making everything available for them. He also requested the trio to do some work if they can. Millind concluded that Pratik has bowed down to their protests, but Divya and Akshara stated that there must be some kind of strategy behind his actions.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss OTT episode showcased a loving moment between Shamita and Raqesh Bapat. When Raqesh asked Shamita if he can do something else for her in the kitchen, she asked him to kiss her. Raqesh planted a peck on Shamita's cheeks, leaving Neha Bhasin in complete awe.

Later, Nishant Bhat blamed Divya for all the chaos that happened in the Bigg Boss OTT house, after Zeeshan Khan got evicted. While Divya disagreed, Neha, Shamita and Pratik voted against her, to get her punished. Divya lashed out at Neha for avoiding household chores by citing periods as the reason. Neha, on the other hand, stated that Divya's captaincy was 'gunda gardi'. This resulted in a war of words between the duo.

Neha then accused Akshara of character assassination, but the latter disagreed. The singer later had an ugly fallout with Millind, who revealed that he felt uncomfortable when Neha came very close to him. Moose Jatana stated that both Neha and Millind are wrong in their own ways. Pratik, on the other hand, opined that Millind should have expressed his discomfort immediately.

Divya refused to take the 'daand', which resulted in the entire Bigg Boss OTT house getting punished, except the Boss Man and Boss Lady. Shamita and Raqesh followed Divya and refused to take 'daand'. Later, the entire house was seen planning on how to deal with Divya. When Divya told Raqesh and Shamita that there is nothing wrong with taking the 'daand', the actor threatened her. Shamita was later seen calling Divya, a 'brat'.