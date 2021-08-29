Bigg Boss OTT August 29 Highlights: No Elimination Takes Place This Week, Sunny Leone Makes An Appearance

The August 29 episode of Bigg Boss OTT Sunday ka Vaar begins with Karan Johar confessing that he is almost obsessed with all the contestants. The filmmaker reveals that he comes back home after a long working day, spends some quality time with his kids and then gets on to watching contestants in action.

Soon, he announces the interval point of Bigg Boss OTT as the show has completed three weeks. To mark the occasion, housemates are seen celebrating the festival of Janmashtami by giving outstanding performances. This is followed by Karan teasing Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty for their romance. Raqesh even confesses that he is scared by Shamita and we see all housemates then raise their hands that and agree to it.

Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Salman Khan And Rekha Warn Contestants Of 'Sankat In Jungle' As BB House Goes Missing

KJo then interacts with the other housemates and embarrasses them by showing them their funny pictures from the house. The host plays a fun game where we see Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana give each other 'bewafaai ka shot’ to each other. Raqesh and Shamita both give Divya Agarwal 'bewafai ka shot’ as she made personal comments during a task.

Neha Bhasin, in the meantime, confesses that her connection with Pratik Sehejpal on the show may jeopardize her life outside. She believes that since Raqesh and Shamita both are single, things might not impact them much whereas her family might call her out for getting close with Pratik. Neha then gives Millind her 'bewafai ka shot’ for all the unwanted things he said to her this week.

Bigg Boss OTT: Sunny Leone To Enter The House During Sunday Ka Vaar Episode

Later, Karan Johar surprises the housemates by announcing that there will be no elimination this week. He then welcomes special guest Sunny Leone on BB stage and we get to the actress made contestants do a 'Coconut Task,’ where they display their steamy dance moves. All the housemates go on to interact with Sunny as she goes inside the house and have a good time playing some fun games with their connections.