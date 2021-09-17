Bigg Boss OTT: Ahead Of Finale, Bigg Boss Organises An Awards Function; Bharti Singh & Haarsh Give Away Awards

With just a few hours left to the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT, an entertaining live evening with Haarsh Singh and Bharti Limbachiya was organised in the house. Bigg Boss welcomed special guests to conduct a few fun tasks for the housemates. The contestants were also seen performing their skits in front of Bharti and Haarsh.

This was followed by Bigg Boss OTT awards! Bharti and Haarsh gave away the awards to the contestants. Pratik Sehajpal received 'Got 2 Go’ award while 'Are You My Mother’ award was given to Shamita Shetty. The 'Not Safe For Life’ title also went to Pratik while the 'Do Not Disturb’ award was handed over to Nishant Bhat. Shamita too received another title named 'Get Over It' award along with Pratik grabbing a hattrick of awards with the 'Get Well Soon’ award.

The fun awards were held today (Friday) and the viewers got to see the contestant’s skit and felicitation ceremony on the live feed. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss OTT will be held tomorrow (September 18). The highly awaited conclusion of the OTT season will be helmed by host Karan Johar and will air at 7 PM on Voot.

The five finalists of Bigg Boss OTT are Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal. The show also witnessed its final elimination this week. Neha Bhasin was ousted out of the house in a shocking mid-week eviction.

It has also been reported that a few contestants Bigg Boss OTT will joining the upcoming 15th season of the show. Bigg Boss 15 will commence its journey on the small screen very soon and the makers have already dropped some interesting promos featuring host Salman Khan along with actress Rekha as a speaking tree named 'Vishwasuntree.’ The new season, in all likelihood, might debut in the first week of October on Colors TV.