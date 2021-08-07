Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Neha Bhasin Praises Hubby Sameer; Says ‘He Takes Pride In Me Taking The Center Stage’

Bigg Boss OTT's first confirmed contestant singer Neha Bhasin recently released her new song '#OotPatangi', composed by her musician-husband Sameer Uddin. For the unversed, the song is based on cherishing sweet and sassy moments of life with your BFF. The 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer feels blessed to have Sameer in her life.

Neha Bhasin has given the entire credit of the song '#OotPatangi' to her husband Sameer Uddin and lyricist Sahar Quaze for writing this song. While praising her husband, Neha said, "I am very lucky to work with one of the best composers of our country Sameer Uddin who also is the best husband, he takes pride in me taking the center stage, forget men, in fact, there are very few people in this world having this quality."

The Bigg Boss OTT's contestant further stated that she has been working with Sameer for 10 years now. Neha Bhasin feels that they have struck a beautiful balance between work and relationship in the 5 years of marriage. The award-winning singer said, "Yes, there are some fights at times while conducting the backend work before and after the release of a song which is normal, and we always bounce back together as we always remember that music is above all of us. It's music that brought us together, and music will always keep us together for life. So, we always remember that and count our blessing."

Talking about her next show, Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin will be seen competing with other housemates like Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh, Ridhima Pandit and so on. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show is all set to start on August 8, 2021, on VOOT. Stay tuned for more updates!