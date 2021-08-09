Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Raqesh Bapat: I Want My Audience To See Me Outside My Roles

After a long break from Indian television, actor Raqesh Bapat is back on the small screen with a bang. The Tu Aashiqui actor has entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. According to 'Stay Connected' theme, Shamita Shetty chose him as a connection, with whom she wants to play the till the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale. Raqesh made his stylish appearance in a royal blue blazer, trousers and white shirt. He was indeed looking dapper, and fans couldn't stop gushing over his good looks.

Interestingly, Raqesh Bapat, who is known to be an artist and sculptor, seems to be the surprise package of the Bigg Boss OTT house. Many contestants knew him because of his popular film, Tum Bin. Before entering the house, Raqesh shared his statement with the media, in which he said that the house needs a mature person like him.

Raqesh Bapat said, "The house always needs a mature mind, and I think just because one is mature doesn't mean they won't give content. Yes, I may not get into a physical fight, but that doesn't mean I won't have my say and my opinions to put across." The actor is quite famous for sculpting Ganpati idols every year. He is known for his immense creative talent.

While speaking about his strategy for the Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat said, "I am going to be myself and the house will have a creative member this year and I think that in itself is different from the previous seasons. I want my audience to see me outside my roles, I want to actually show that this game can be played maturely, you can still give content and emerge as a winner."

Talking about Raqesh Bapat's career, the actor has featured in popular shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Seven, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and so on. Apart from that, he has acted in films like Tum Bin, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Gippi, Aayna Ka Bayna, Vrundavan, Savita Damodar Paranjpe and many others. He had got married to actress Ridhi Dogra in 2011, but the couple got separated in 2019 with mutual consent.