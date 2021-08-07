Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Zeeshan Khan Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Kumkum Bhagya For Karan Johar Show

Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar is all set to start tomorrow (August 8, 2021) on VOOT. The makers have so far confirmed Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh and Ridhima Pandit as the confirmed contestants of the show. Talking about Zeeshan Khan, the actor shot to fame with the show Kumkum Bhagya. But apart from that, he also caught everyone's attention a few months ago with his viral travel vlog in a bathrobe.

For Bigg Boss OTT, he left Kumkum Bhagya and since then, he has been asked by many people about his decision of leaving such a popular show. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Zeeshan Khan revealed the real reason behind it. He said, "I did not feel that leaving Kumkum Bhagya for Bigg Boss OTT is better. Kumkum Bhagya is a show which is very close to my heart and fans who watch Kumkum Bhagya are also close to me. But I wanted to enter Bigg Boss OTT leaving Kumkum Bhagya because of my viral bathrobe incident. Post that incident I received a lot of mixed reactions. Some liked it and some felt that this guy has guts. However, many did not like it as well."

Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan Travels In A BATHROBE From Goa To Mumbai; Watch Video

Zeeshan Khan further stated that he likes to entertain people and considers himself as an entertainer. The main motive behind his participation in Bigg Boss OTT, the Kumkum Bhagya said, "I wanted people to know why this guy does crazy and whacky things. I want them to know that this guy has good intentions and is good at heart. I want to tell them that this guy isn't harming anyone, he is just entertaining."

Bigg Boss OTT: Kumkum Bhagya's Zeeshan Khan Who Pulled Off A Bathrobe Stunt Is The Next Confirmed Contestant

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the show will air on VOOT for six weeks. The photos of the BB OTT house have already gone viral on social media. Hence, fans are curious to know how the contestants will perform in the 'Over The Top' show.