Bigg Boss OTT Contestants Quarantined In Hotel: Report

Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar is all set to start on August 8, 2021, on VOOT. The makers have already confirmed singer Neha Bhasin as the first contestant of the show, whereas, the second promo hints that actor Karan Nath could enter the show as a contestant. Ever since the show was announced, fans can't keep calm to witness the 'Over The Top' drama on the internet.

Recently, a report published in Bollywood Life suggests that all the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT have been quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai yesterday (August 2, 2021). For the unversed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers are following all the safety protocols to start the show without any issues. The report further states that an RT-PCR test will be conducted on the contestants of August 6, and then only, they will be allowed to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. Notably, the contestants will be in a hotel till August 7, 2021. Karan Johar is expected to begin shooting from August 6. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

A few days ago, some pictures of Bigg Boss OTT house had gone viral on social media. Interestingly, the zodiac sign theme of BB OTT house has caught everyone's attention, and fans are curious to know what will happen with the contestants inside the house. Well, all the questions will be answered on August 8, 2021.

Talking about the tentative contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Marda, Rohit Reddy, and others are expected to enter the madhouse. If reports are to be believed, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.