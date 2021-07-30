Bigg Boss OTT Contestants: Raqesh Bapat, Neha Kakkar, Neha Malik, Aastha Gill & Others Likely To Participate

Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Aastha Gill And Neha Malik

If reports are to be believed, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Aastha Gill and Neha Malik will be seen as contestants in Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal is a popular web series actress and winner of Ace Of Space. Ridhima Pandit is a popular TV actress who shot to fame with the show, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant. Singer Aastha Gill, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has reportedly accepted the offer of participating in BB OTT. Moreover, Punjabi actress Neha Malik will also be trying her luck in the show.

Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar

Popular music duo Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar have reportedly been approached for the show. A Times of India report suggests that the makers are keen to rope in Tony and Neha for the show which is based on the theme ‘Stay Connected' this time. If all things go as per plan, fans would see Neha and Tony in the show.

Raqesh Bapat And Brent Goble

TV actor Raqesh Bapat and Aashka Goradia's husband Brent Goble have also been approached for the show. A few portals' reports also stated that Raqesh has been finalized for the show. On the other hand, the makers are reportedly in talks with Brent.

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT will air for six weeks on VOOT. A report published in a leading portal suggests that the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. The TV version will be hosted by Salman Khan.