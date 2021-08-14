Bigg Boss OTT Contestants’ Salaries: Not Shamita Shetty, But This Contestant Is Getting Highest Fee!

Shamita Shetty & Ridhima Pandit

While Ridhima Pandit, who became a household name with the show Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant is getting Rs 5 lakh per week, Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 3, is being paid Rs 3.75 lakh per week.

Urfi Javed & Zeeshan Khan

Social media sensation Urfi Javed, who has worked in Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Puncch Beat 2, is getting Rs Rs 2.75 lakhs per week. Her friend and ex-connection in Bigg Boss OTT, Zeeshan Khan, who was seen in Kumkum Bhagya and had pulled off bathrobe stunt at airport, is getting Rs 2.5 lakhs per week.

Divya Agarwal & Neha Bhasin

Ragini MMS Returns 2 actress Divya Agarwal has been in the news for her fights with her housemates, especially Pratik Sehajpal. Popular singer Neha Bhasin, who has popular songs like 'Chashni', 'Jag Ghoomeya' and others in her credit, recently, had grabbed the headlines for taking Pratik Sehajpal to task. Both the celebrities are earning Rs 2 lakh per week.

Akshara, Millind, Moose and Karan

While Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh and popular Punjabi singer Millind Gaba are charging Rs 1.75 lakh per week, Moose Jattana aka Muskaan an influencer from Chandigarh and Yeh Dil Aashiqana actor Karan Nath are getting Rs 1.5 lakh per week.

Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat & Pratik Sehajpal

While popular choreographer Nishant Bhat and famous actor Raqesh Bapat are getting Rs 1.2 lakh per week; the controversial contestant of this season so far, Pratik Sehajpal, who had participated in Splitsvilla, is getting least paid of Rs 1 lakh per week.