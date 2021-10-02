Urfi Javed Criticizes The Dichotomy Created Between Her And The B-Town Celebrities

The dichotomy between the TV celebrities and Bollywood is a never-ending debate. While Bollywood has always been known for its magnanimity, but people from all walks of life who have been a part of the industry have called it 'A little less welcoming and less encouraging'. Amidst all this, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has called out the dichotomy by comparing two scenarios that happened with her and a star kid where she called out the different ways of people perceiving it just because she belongs to the different section of the entertainment industry.

Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed Reveals She Was Once Called A P*rn Actress By Relatives, Says Her Father Abused Her

She shared two screenshots on her social media in which the first one had a star kid who was termed as hot by a media portal, whereas in the other screenshot Urfi was called as someone who shows skin. Calling out the partial behaviour of people towards her and people from her fraternity. Urfi said, "I wear a bikini I am cheap and I show skin, when a star kid wears a bikini they are hot 'apparently." Take a look at the two posts shared by Urfi.

Bigg Boss OTT: First Eliminated Contestant Urfi Javed Wants To Slap Zeeshan Khan; The Actor's Fans React

Well, Urfi is known for being a troll destroyer and is known for speaking her heart out whenever needed. The actress who was trolled for her outfits earlier called out all the trolls and said that by trolling people only add to her confidence. We need such more girls like Urfi, more power to you girl.