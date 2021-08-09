Bigg Boss OTT Day 1 Highlights: Divya Agarwal And Pratik Sehejpal Get Into An Ugly Fight

Yesterday (August 8) marked the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT and fans were inevitably waiting with bated breath to see the action unfold between the contestants on their first day inside the house. The first day started with all the contestants waking up to the song 'Let's Nacho.' Karan Nath asks Divya Agarwal to ignore Pratik Sehejpal and tells her that he is purposefully targeting her to pick up a fight.

Divya Agarwal tells him that she knows Pratik Sehejpal from her previous show so she cannot ignore him easily. Muskan Jattana, Pratik Sehejpal, Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin and Karan Nath talk about facing a situation where they may have to switch their partners. Neha says she will prefer sticking with Millind as her partner.

Divya and Pratik once again get into a fight with regard to the cooking issue in the kitchen. Pratik taunts Divya that she is acting like everyone's mother in the house. Divya's beau Varun Sood who was also Pratik's former co-contestant in his previous show also comes up in their fight that enrages Divya even more. Raquesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty try to pacify the situation.

Shamita Shetty takes the initiative to assign duties. She and Divya volunteer to cook. However, Nishant Bhatt and Akshara Singh get into an argument during the discussion. Later, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehejpal once again get into a fight wherein the former accuses him of taking the limelight with her and Varun Sood. This does not go down well with Pratik and their fight intensifies even further.

Later all the contestants are found analysing the other housemates inside the house. Moose tells Pratik and Karan that Millind Gaba has a very conservative mindset. Millind tells Nishant Bhat that he feels Akshara is a smart player while Divya Agarwal has a lot of experience in reality shows. They also feel that Pratik Sehejpal is impatient in his personality.

Bigg Boss announces the first task of the day called 'Live Night' wherein all the contestants have to entertain on the stage while the others will turn audiences. Divya becomes the host of the evening wherein Neha Bhasin and Millind Gaba croon some popular tracks. Nishant Bhatt dances with other contestants while Ridhima Pandit flaunts her mimicry skills. Pratik and Moose leave everyone in splits with their funny singing.

However, the episode ends on a serious note wherein Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh get into a fight with Moose. While Millind gets angry at Moose for passing an inappropriate joke on him,