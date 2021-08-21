Bigg Boss OTT: Day 13 Witnessed, Nishant And Moose’s Romance, Shamita Shetty Gets Teary Eyed During Punishment

-What a day it has been for the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT house, audience witnessed two extreme sides in one day-

It is very clear that Bigg Boss OTT is all about #Stayconnected, and host Kjo too had made it very clear that to survive in the game, having a strong connection is of utmost importance. But certain connections seem to be getting too close and cozy. We talk about the so-called calm connection, Raqesh and Shamita. Raqesh openly flirted with Shamita at night while he rested on her bed, and the actress just could not hide her cheeks from getting red. While the housemates teased the two, Raqesh didn't stop flirting and Shamita just couldn't stop blushing!!! Ohh love is in the air? Or is it really?

Talking about romance, Nishant and Moose have been transparent about their pure friendship and liking for each other. But the duo was seen sharing some 'Aww' cozy moments together after Pratik teased them away by asking them to confront their love for each other. Moose subtly said that there are certain boundaries that she would like to maintain between her and Nishant. God and Moose alone know what boundaries she is talking about.

Furthermore, bringing some twist in the day Bigg Boss announced the punishment task which the housemates (as connections) had to pick any two connections that were weak in their opinion. After aapsi sehemati of the contestants, they decided to nominate, Shamita - Raqesh and Prateek-Akshara, while boss man and lady, Zeeshan and Divya became the sanchalak. But was it really decided after aapsi sehemati?? Not so sure! In the punishment task, 'Kohlu Ka Bail' Pratik-Akshara and Shamita-Raqesh had to rotate a machine without stopping in the garden area. And only one person could take break to go to the restroom.

The task which looked easy, certainly was not. While performing the task, Shamita started crying out of emotional breakdown and later the poor soul got into a heated argument with Nishant. It indeed wasn't a good day for Shamita!!

