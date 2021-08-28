Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Lashes Out At Karan Johar; Says ‘Tum Mere Bare Me Aisa Kaise Bol Sakte Ho’

Divya Agarwal is currently grabbing everyone's eyeballs with her performance in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The actress has become a hot topic of discussion on social media for her equations with housemates as well as the host of the show, Karan Johar. In the last weekend episode, KJo bashed Divya for defaming the show and teasing him inside the house.

After the episode, Divya Agarwal fans came out in support of her on social media and called out Karan Johar for targeting their favourite. And now, Divya has finally opened up about Karan's allegations and said that because of his statements, she is suffering in the house. The Ragini MMS: Returns actress said that she will speak up for things that were wrongly portrayed about her irrespective of who is standing in front of her.

In an interaction with Akshara Singh inside Bigg Boss OTT house, Divya Agarwal said that Karan Johar has no right to pass any judgements about her, if he doesn't know her personally. She said, "Karan Johar ne mere bare me boli h aisi baatein jiski wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna pad raha h. Fr m kyu na chillaoon kyu na bolu, kaun kya bigad lega. I am an artist and I will continue to work, if not here then somewhere else."

The Splitsvilla 10 finalist further stated, "Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho, to tumhare muh se nikla hua har shabd log sunte samajhte hain. Wo obviously tum jo bologe uspe bharosa karenge. To tum mere bare me aisa kaise bol sakte ho (You consider yourself as the king of Bollywood, so you know the impact that your statements. How can you put allegations and make huge statements about me.)"

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal's connection Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the house for pushing Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat during the task. Zeeshan fans as well as his friends were very disappointed with his eviction from the show and trolled makers on social media for being unfair. Divya's actor-boyfriend Varun Sood too showed his anger over the same.