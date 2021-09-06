Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal’s BF Varun Sood Says ‘Divya Is Alone But Is Shining’

Bigg Boss OTT's latest Sunday Ka Vaar episode caught everyone's attention as many netizens slammed Karan Johar for bashing Divya Agarwal in the show. They think that KJo revealed all her game plans, which was not required. Divya Agarwal fans also stated that the makers are constantly targeting the Splitsvilla 10 finalist and giving privilege to other contestants.

Recently, Divya Agarwal's actor-boyfriend Varun Sood shared his thoughts about the same and called Divya a 'shining star'. In an interview with India.com, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant said that Divya is a strong competitor and other housemates are scared of her. He said, "I feel that it is very normal for people to isolate and corner a person who is very strong. That has been happening for a while. People have been talking shit behind her back and bitching about her because they all know that she is strong and has come from a background where she has won a similar show like this. People are now scared of her which is clearly visible. It's okay. It's a game."

Varun Sood further stated that Divya Agarwal has adapted to the game and surviving strongly in the show without a connection. He thinks that she is going to play the show alone and her journey has been commendable so far. He said, "Divya is alone but is shining."

While speaking about netizens' comment about Karan Johar's hosting and being biased and targeting Divya, Varun Sood said, "Yes, some topics are not spoken about but I also know that time constraint is a thing and you cannot exceed a certain time limit. But if they are talking about Divya, it means she is the only important one in the house, which means she is doing great. So I am happy."

Let us tell you, Divya Agarwal's connection, Zeeshan Khan has been thrown out of the house, a couple of weeks ago, after having a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Apart from him, she also shared a good bond with Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba. However, they also got eliminated from the house in the latest Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Looks like, the upcoming days are going to be tough for Divya.