Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Says She Got More Recognition Than Naina Singh; Latter Asks Her To ‘Calm Down’

Divya Agarwal has been catching everyone's eyeballs inside as well as outside Bigg Boss OTT house with her performance. Her fans are loving her outspoken nature, and other housemates' fans are bashing her on social media for the same. For the unversed, Divya Agarwal was the Splitsvilla 10 finalist and lost against Naina Singh in the finale.

In the recent episode, Divya Agarwal was seen having a conversation with Moose Jattana, in which she said that despite losing the finale, she got more recognition than Splitsvilla 10 winner Naina Singh. She said, "Mein apna pehla show jeeti nahi thi lekin mujhe winner se zyada recognition mili thi, aur use zyaada." Well, her comment didn't go down well with Naina as well as her fans, as they started bashing her on social media.

Naina Singh took to Instagram and shared a story with a note that reads, "Ever heard this phrase, keep your feet on the ground, and your consciousness high above the clouds? Looks like someone got it the other way round. Lol. Calm down, you have a long way to get where you think you could give out tips for success lol!"

Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal's BF Varun Sood Says 'Divya Is Alone But Is Shining'

Let us tell you, Divya and her ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma had lost against Naina and her partner Basheer Ali. Talking about Divya Agarwal, she has engaged in huge fights with contestants like Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin and many others inside the house. Host Karan Johar has also schooled her during Sunday Ka Vaar episodes.

Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE! Pratik Sehajpal's Friend Sumit Manak: He Deserves To Win, He Is Not Faking Anything

Notably, Divya Agarwal fans have always been supporting her on social media and expressed their disappointment over the makers and host Karan Johar for targeting Divya. As per the latest reports, Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood will be appearing on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Stay tuned for more updates!