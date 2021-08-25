Bigg Boss OTT Evicted Contestant Karan Nath Calls Nishant Bhat ‘Shakuni Mama’

Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting day by day, as some of the contestants swap their connections inside the house. Last Sunday Ka Vaar was indeed an emotional one for housemates as well as the viewers. Karan Johar announced Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath's names as evicted contestants of the show. Well, their eviction was quite a shocking one for all.

Now, after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, actor Karan Nath recently revealed the name of the dirtiest player of the show. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Karan Nath said Nishant Bhat is the dirtiest player inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. He said, "Dirtiest player would be Nishant Bhat. He is playing the game with all politics and I feel I was perfect in giving him the 'Shakuni Mama' title. He is the Shakuni Mama of the house who does all those evil planning and plotting."

On the other hand, in an interview with Spotboye, Karan Nath said that he wants Divya Agarwal or Raqesh Bapat to win the game. He said that Divya is a very smart girl and knows the game very well. He also feels that his friend from the house, Raqesh Bapat could end up winning the title. He said, "Raqesh is a very good human being. I will really be happy if anyone between them lifts the trophy."

Moreover, Karan Nath further stated that he shared a strong bond of friendship with Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit. He also stated that his connection with Divya was like a brother-sister bond. Notably, he also said that Ridhima is a simple and honest girl. Karan doesn't have regrets about his elimination.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin is now a connection of Pratik Sehajpal, while Akshara Singh got connected to Millind Gaba. Akshara got emotional when her former connection Pratik broke her heart and chose Neha over her. On the other hand, Neha and Millind had a heated argument over their differences inside the house. Looks like, the show will be serving a solid drama in the upcoming days.