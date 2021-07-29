Bigg Boss OTT Exclusive! Mahika Sharma Rejects Karan Johar’s Show; Says ‘I Am Sanskari & I Can Do Good On TV’

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to start from August 8, 2021 on VOOT. The show will be hosted by Karan Johar and it has already started creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the show was announced, fans are eager to know who all are going inside the madhouse as contestants. Well, several celebrities' names were doing the rounds on the internet, but none of them have confirmed their participation yet.

Amidst all, a source close to the development informed Filmibeat that TV actress Mahika Sharma was approached for Bigg Boss OTT, however, she rejected it because she wants to feature in the TV version, which will be hosted by Salman Khan. For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT will air for 6 weeks on VOOT and later it will be shifted to TV as Bigg Boss 15.

Mallika Sherawat Declined Bigg Boss OTT Offer For THIS Reason?

After learning about the same, we contacted Mahika Sharma and asked her the reason behind it. The FIR actress told us, "I was approached for the show but I don't want to go on OTT. I feel that it would be more suffocating for the contestants. Makers will leave no stone unturned to bring out all the fun to entertain their audience. While on TV, we have already seen so much line crossing, vulgar comments, unnecessarily bullying and fighting inside the house. Just imagine OTT has the majority of youth audience and what they desire to watch, and how the show could be. I don't fit there at all. I'm sanskari and I can do good on TV. I can impress a TV audience. So, let's see what happens next. But for now, I am going to list myself as an audience to watch Bigg Boss OTT."

Fans School Disha Parmar For Not Wearing Sindoor & Wedding Ring, Actress Gives Hilarious Reply

As per her statement, looks like Bigg Boss OTT is going to be an uncensored one. Talking about the show, names like Divya Agarwal, Karan Wahi, Surbhi Chandna, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and others are being considered for Bigg Boss OTT. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Stay tuned for more updates!