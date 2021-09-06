Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE! Pratik Sehajpal’s Friend Sumit Manak: He Deserves To Win, He Is Not Faking Anything

‘Pratik Sehajpal Is A Strong Headed Person’

Pratik and Sumit have worked together in an untitled web series, which will be released soon. While speaking about him, Sumit Manak said, "We have worked together on a project which will come soon. So, it was a nice experience working with him. I feel he is strong-headed person and it's good for his game. I personally believe that amongst all Pratik is the most deserving candidate. I have watched a couple of episodes and Pratik is as real as he is in real life. He is not faking anything and he deserves to win. The house is a place where at some moment of time or due to something happening, almost everyone loses calm as witnessed in previous seasons as well. So, I don't think it's going to affect his game."

Sumit Manak On Pratik’s Fight With Zeeshan Khan

For the unversed, Pratik Sehajpal had a major fight with Zeeshan Khan, in which the latter pushed him. For his action, the makers threw Zeeshan out of the house. Well, the decision was highly criticised by netizens as they thought Pratik was responsible for the fight. When asked about the same, Sumit said, "I believe I am not the correct person to answer this because, in my opinion, the authorities have taken their decision. It's too obvious that one's fan will support their favourite."

Sumit On Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin’s Close Bond

Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin came close inside the house. After seeing their closeness, netizens slammed them. Many people think that they are faking it. While speaking about the same, Sumit Manak said, "As per my view as an audience, I think it's genuine as far as I have seen. It doesn't look fake at all. As we can see that the affection is from both sides, it's not fake at all. But again, we don't know how the equation will change as this house has witnessed a change of equations every day/every moment."

Sumit Manak Talks About His Web Series

While concluding the chat with us, Sumit Manak opened up about his web series, Client No 7 that was released on ULLU App. He said, "It was an amazing experience. It's my first project after lockdown to come on screen. My character Raman in the show is very complex, and I have been receiving amazing feedback for the show."