Bigg Boss OTT Fame Millind Gaba And Akshara Singh To Launch A Song On Their BB OTT Journey; Details Inside

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and singer Millind Gaba's Bigg Boss OTT journey was nothing but a dream. The duo shared a strong solid bond of friendship inside the house. After getting ditched by their respective connections inside the show, Millind and Akshara came close to each other and set an example of pure and strong friendship.

After getting evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house, they have seen hanging out with each other quite often. Amidst all, Akshara Singh recently informed Spotboye that Millind and she is planning to show their equation in the song. The duo has already started working on the same.

While spilling the beans about the song with Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh said, "Soon I will be launching a song in collaboration with the nation's singing sensation B Praak. Also, my connection from the Bigg Boss OTT house Millind Gaba and I are planning to release a song on our journey inside the Bigg Boss house."

Let us tell you, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh had also called out the makers for being biased towards their favourite contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Apart from that, they also claimed that they were targeted on Sunday Ka Vaar episodes as well.

Akshara and Millind had several arguments with Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal and Moose Jattana. After Neha Bhasin's eviction, Akshara Singh had shared her happiness on social media. Moreover, she had also called her 'Chundi'. Looks like, Akshara and Millind are all set to express their emotions through the song, and fans are very excited about it.

Talking about the Bigg Boss OTT finale, Divya Agarwal won the trophy along with Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty became the first and second runner-ups respectively. Pratik Sehajpal has become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.