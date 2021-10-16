Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Takes Stand For Nishant Bhat, Slams The 'So Called Stars' In Bigg Boss 15

The
most
controversial
show
on
Indian
television,
Bigg
Boss
15
has
been
making
waves
since
the
first
day.
The
contestants
got
indulged
into
a
fight
on
the
second
day
itself
and
that's
when
the
whole
ruckus
began
and
since
then
there
hasn't
been
a
single
day
when
everything
went
on
peacefully.
On
top
of
that,
yesterday's
episode
was
one
of
the
most
volatile
episodes
of
the
season
where
the
housemates
pounced
on
Jungle
waasis
to
acquire
the
map.
Bigg
Boss
OTT
contestant
Urfi
Javed
came
forward
and
has
slammed
the
"so-called
stars" and
has
also
taken
a
stand
for
her
friend
Nishant
indirectly
as
the
latter
was
dragged
by
Karan
Kundrra
in
yesterday's
episode
when
the
whole
scenario
of
snatching
the
roadmap
was
taking
place.
The
actress
wrote:
"I
didn't
know
this
year's
theme
in
Bigg
Boss
was
squid
game.
What
happened
to
the
policy
of
'No
physical'
now?
It
doesn't
apply
to
so
called
stars!"
Bigg
Boss
has
time
and
again
intervened
and
has
informed
the
housemates
to
not
end
up
doing
something
that
will
cause
them
injury.
But
maybe
the
adrenaline
rush
of
all
the
housemates
seems
to
be
on
some
different
high
altogether.