Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Takes Stand For Nishant Bhat, Slams The 'So Called Stars' In Bigg Boss 15

The most controversial show on Indian television, Bigg Boss 15 has been making waves since the first day. The contestants got indulged into a fight on the second day itself and that's when the whole ruckus began and since then there hasn't been a single day when everything went on peacefully. On top of that, yesterday's episode was one of the most volatile episodes of the season where the housemates pounced on Jungle waasis to acquire the map.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed came forward and has slammed the "so-called stars" and has also taken a stand for her friend Nishant indirectly as the latter was dragged by Karan Kundrra in yesterday's episode when the whole scenario of snatching the roadmap was taking place. The actress wrote: "I didn't know this year's theme in Bigg Boss was squid game. What happened to the policy of 'No physical' now? It doesn't apply to so called stars!"

Bigg Boss has time and again intervened and has informed the housemates to not end up doing something that will cause them injury. But maybe the adrenaline rush of all the housemates seems to be on some different high altogether.