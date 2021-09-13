Bigg Boss OTT: Fan Call Divya Agarwal & Varun's Reunion 'Aww'dorable; Varun Says His Heart Was Beating Fast

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal has been in the news ever since she entered the house. The actress had played solo and has reached the finale week. Host Karan Johar even praised her and said that she is the only person who has reached so far solo. Fans are proud of her. The latest episode of the show was quite interesting yet emotional as Divya's boyfriend graced the show. He was there as a guest to support his girlfriend.

As soon as Divya saw Varun, she got emotional and teary-eyed. Both of them shared a cute moment when they kissed through the glass wall between them. The actor motivated her to perform her best in the upcoming week and asked her to win the trophy.

Fans too got emotional and called DivRun's reunion 'aww'dorable. Take a look at a few tweets!Khwaish Sharma: I literally cried when Varun come in the house 😭😭❤️❤️. Touchwood 🧿 they're made for each other the way divya looking at him mashallah 😍 and the way varun give his advice to other's @VSood12 you're a gentleman #VarunSood #BBOttOnVoot #DivyaAgarwal.

Urmi/Divya: I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self respect. And it's these things I'd believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn't all she should be. I love her #divrun. JAB VARUN MET DIVYA.

Jugnoo: The bond which Divrun share is beyond the understanding of some people. Divya and Varun Are Perfect for Each other♥️ MADE FOR EACH OTHER #DivyaAgarwal #Divrun #BiggBossOTT.

Jounu Saba: Imagine ppl thinkin u snatch someone's bf n 1 day yo actual bf who's an "extremely handsome stud" walks in lyk THAT. Just think wat those ppl must be thinkin ryt nw😂 Aww Divya n Varun Ul reallly adorable n EXCUSE me, Divya has a better person in her life. #Divrun #DivyaAgarwal.

On the other hand, Varun shared a couple of pictures from his visit and wrote that the moment he had to go in, his heart was beating fast and said that she knew that he was proud of her.

Varun wrote, "I was sitting in an alley, looking at her from a small window. The moment i had to go in. I went blank, I didn't know what do to. My heart was beating so fast. She saw me and she knew I'm proud of her. One last week left ! Lets make @divyaagarwal_official win this ❤️

🧿 #satnamwaheguruੴ."