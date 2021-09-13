Bigg Boss OTT: Fan Call Divya Agarwal & Varun's Reunion 'Aww'dorable; Varun Says His Heart Was Beating Fast
Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal has been in the news ever since she entered the house. The actress had played solo and has reached the finale week. Host Karan Johar even praised her and said that she is the only person who has reached so far solo. Fans are proud of her. The latest episode of the show was quite interesting yet emotional as Divya's boyfriend graced the show. He was there as a guest to support his girlfriend.
As soon as Divya saw Varun, she got emotional and teary-eyed. Both of them shared a cute moment when they kissed through the glass wall between them. The actor motivated her to perform her best in the upcoming week and asked her to win the trophy.
Fans too got emotional and called DivRun's reunion 'aww'dorable. Take a look at a few tweets!
Khwaish Sharma: I literally cried when Varun come in the house 😭😭❤️❤️. Touchwood 🧿 they're made for each other the way divya looking at him mashallah 😍 and the way varun give his advice to other's @VSood12 you're a gentleman #VarunSood #BBOttOnVoot #DivyaAgarwal.
Urmi/Divya: I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self respect. And it's these things I'd believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn't all she should be. I love her #divrun. JAB VARUN MET DIVYA.
Jugnoo: The bond which Divrun share is beyond the understanding of some people. Divya and Varun Are Perfect for Each other♥️ MADE FOR EACH OTHER #DivyaAgarwal #Divrun #BiggBossOTT.
Jounu Saba: Imagine ppl thinkin u snatch someone's bf n 1 day yo actual bf who's an "extremely handsome stud" walks in lyk THAT. Just think wat those ppl must be thinkin ryt nw😂 Aww Divya n Varun Ul reallly adorable n EXCUSE me, Divya has a better person in her life. #Divrun #DivyaAgarwal.
On the other hand, Varun shared a couple of pictures from his visit and wrote that the moment he had to go in, his heart was beating fast and said that she knew that he was proud of her.
Varun
wrote,
"I
was
sitting
in
an
alley,
looking
at
her
from
a
small
window.
The
moment
i
had
to
go
in.
I
went
blank,
I
didn't
know
what
do
to.
My
heart
was
beating
so
fast.
She
saw
me
and
she
knew
I'm
proud
of
her.
One
last
week
left
!
Lets
make
@divyaagarwal_official
win
this
❤️
🧿 #satnamwaheguruੴ."