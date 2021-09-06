Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Slam Makers For Eliminating Akshara Singh; Call Them Biased & Trend #NOaksharaNObiggboss

Bigg Boss OTT has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it was aired, thanks to the drama that is being created by the contestants! On Sunday Ka Vaar, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh were eliminated. Akshara was one of the popular and strong contestants of the show and her eliminated disappointed fans. Netizens not only slammed the host Karan Johar for being biased, they also lashed out at him for taking her statement that she said to Neha Bhasin in a wrong way.

One of the users wrote, "Laat kholke baithna was taken in wrong way.. She did not mean as housemates are thinking... Yaar jaise MARATHI, GUJRATI ETC language hai vaise is statement ka bhojpuri me alag hi h... "Showing attitude " like this.. She mean the same NO AKSHARA NO BIGGBOSS."

Akshara had cleared out things with Neha Bhasin and had said that she didn't mean it in a bad way. However, she said that she apologises, if Neha felt bad for the same.

Meanwhile, netizens slammed makers for eliminating Akshara as they felt there are other contestants who are not fit for the show and are being saved. They even trended 'NO AKSHARA NO BIGGBOSS' on Twitter.

Take a look at a few tweets!

Arghya Bhattacharyya: Unfair decision..if makers decide to manipulate the show like this..then plz dont make fool people..you should stop 24*7 live feed fake vote drama..and also stoped public voting..public opinion and votes ki kohi jarurat nehi hain..We want #AksharaSingh back.

Shivesh Shakti: Now #boycotbigboss fr unfair and biased decision of #Aksharasingh elimination. Neha nd moos jaise faltu log ko save krte ho aur acche contestant ko bahar krte hai.humlog ne bigboss dekhna band kr diya abi se.koi tmhari faltu scripted show nai dekh rha.

Bigg Boss OTT September 5 Highlights: Milind & Akshara Get Evicted; Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Grace The Show

Bigg Boss OTT September 4 Highlights: No Boss Man And Boss Lady This Week, Contestants Receive Letters!

Priya Sharma: Fake fake fake har baar fake elimination krtoo hooo. Iss bar #AksharaSingh ko eliminate kr diii wahhh bhaii wahh aap log apna drama bn kr ke trophy de do na samita kr hath mai.

@Sonusingh_15: Their Biaseness is hell upon limit.. Sharam karlo thoda @BiggBoss @ColorsTV. Dhanke ki chot pe kahunga, agar Biaseness nahi hota toh Akshara deserved to be in Top3 and this trio's friendship had long way of scope together! Miss this bond❤#AksharaSingh #DivyaAgarwal #MilindGaba.

Prakash Kumar: #NOaksharaNObiggboss this connection is very boaring.but Don't know why they are being favored.

Sanjay Kumara Sah: Yaha clearly gaba ko kam vote tha to gaba ko nikalna tha akshara ko kyu nikala ....last weekend me neha ja rahi thi aur akshara top pe thi fir v neha ko nahi nikala ... #Akshrasingh #NOaksharaNObiggboss.

Megha Kriti: I sure I have never seen this much biasness in my whole life. #biasedkaranjohar #DivyaAgrawal #NOaksharaNObiggboss.

(Social media posts are not edited)