Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Pratik Sehajpal Is 1st Confirmed Contestant Of Bigg Boss 15; Here's When It'll Be Aired!

Bigg Boss OTT finale is being aired today (September 18). Among five finalists- Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat, one will be taking home the trophy and Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Will many were vouching for Pratik and Divya, Bigg Boss threw a googly!

Karan Johar introduced a briefcase and said that whoever picks the briefcase will be out of Bigg Boss OTT fianle race, but will get direct entry to Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, which is set to premiere on October 2. Pratik takes the briefcase and shocks the other contestants. Pratik said that he wanted to enter Bigg Boss 15 and it was conscious decision.

Well, many thought as Pratik was one of the strong contestants and might win the show! Although he disappointed them, it is also a good news as his fans will get to watch him in a bigger show, Bigg Boss 15! Take a look at a few comments of celebrities and fans!

Celebs' Tweets

Kamya Panjabi: What a blockbuster journey #PratikSehajpal #BiggBossOTT @VootSelect.

Gauhar Khan: Chalo I'm glad , we get to watch pratik more on #bb15 , interesting call !! Well played all!

Netizens' Tweets!

@PratikSehajpals: Winner Gaya Tel Lane Everything Is Talking About #PratikSehajpal That's The Power Of Pratik And His Fans. See You On October 2..Uff Finally My Dream Came True Man..Finally Finally #PratikForTheWin.

Gagan Dhillon: Going to BB15 is @realsehajpal dream !! Good decision taken by him. Let's continue supporting him and make him the winner of BB15.

Shahar: Pratik To all his fans: Picture abhi baaki hy mere Fans.

@InocentRk_: First Confirmed Contestant of #BiggBossOTT. Hamara Winner Pratik! Love & Respect @realsehajpal. Proud of you #PratikSehajpal #PratikForTheWin.

Umar Khan: I am genuinely proud of @realsehajpal. He will be going to BB15, a show hosted by none other than Salman Khan. He will be reaching to a much more wider audience. Guys keep supporting him. BB15>>>>>>>>>>>BBOTTT.

