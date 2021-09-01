Bigg Boss OTT: Finally Nia Sharma Enters; Fans Feel She Will Make The Boring Show Entertaining

Nia Sharma- The New Boss Lady

Bigg Boss introduced the Naagin actress as the New Boss Lady, who will be having special powers. Post her entry, she gave her opinions about everyone in the house.

Nia Praises Divya Agarwal

She also said that many thought she would make connection with Pratik Sehajpal, but she said that she would like to make connection with Divya Agarwal and praised her for standing for herself.

Fans Feel Nia Will Make Boring Show Entertaining

Fans welcomed Nia and feels that she is indeed made for Bigg Boss. They feel that she will make the boring show, entertaining. They have been trending the actress and #NIASHARMAINBBOTT on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans' Tweets

@NiaSharmaMaNIAc: The wait is over. And Finally the Queen is here. NIA SHARMA IN BBOTT. #NiaSharma.

@HeyAnshul: #NiaSharma giving the true opinions about everyone. Hope the game becomes interesting now. #BiggBossOTT.

Neha : Aapko show kaisa lag raha bahar se dekh ke?? Nia Sharma : Boring..Her savage mood is on NIA SHARMA IN BBOTT #NiaSharma.

@rubywikipedia: #NiaSharma has entered #BBOTT as contestant with special powers. Definetly she will win show & enter in BB15, because no other HM fandom in can beat her in Votings. She is looking forward to make connection with #DivyaAgarwal.

Aye Shivani: #NiaSharma said if she got a chance to make any connection... She would choose #DivyaAgarwal.

Bhawanaa: I really don't know how #NiaSharma wil be playing in #BBOTT but one thing is for sure.. She is gonna make this boring show very entertaining