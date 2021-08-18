Bigg Boss OTT: First Eliminated Contestant Urfi Javed Wants To Slap Zeeshan Khan; The Actor’s Fans React

TV actress and internet sensation Urfi Javed is the first contestant who got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house. The diva has entered the Karan Johar show with Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan. The duo was each other's connection inside the house. However, they didn't get along well with each other and Zeeshan later chose Divya Agarwal as his partner. Because of this, Urfi Javed got nominated and was eventually evicted from the house due to a lack of votes.

Urfi Javed's eviction indeed left everyone shocked as she was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss OTT. After the eviction, she slammed Zeeshan Khan for backstabbing her and said that she wants to slap him. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Urfi exploded against Zeeshan and called Pratik Sehajpal a loyalist.

Urfi said, "Zeeshan is a backstabber. My connection with him was fu** all. I thought he is an old friend so I chose him but later I realised that I made a mistake. I am someone who gets along well with like-minded people. I think Zeeshan started to consider himself too big as he hanged out with Shamita and Divya. If I ever get a chance, I want to slap him inside the house."

The actress also said that her eviction was unfair. Her statements after elimination didn't go down well with Zeeshan Khan fans, as they recently lashed out at Urfi Javed on Twitter. See the reactions-

@Natasha15941612 "#Urfijaved was eliminated from #BiggBossOTTVootSelect because she deserved to go! She didn't play or do the tasks enough! @theonlyzeeshank did a splendid job dealing with her calmly after all her abuses & unfair behaviour. Urfi was definitely a sinking boat. #gozeeshan #ZSquad." @FanclubZeeshan "#urfi needs to chill ,the way she behaved after elimination with #zeeshankhan wasn't cool at all. It's simple, she wasn't deserving and that's why she is out of the game." @AneriSharma1 "The way @urf7i behaved with Zeeshan Khan when she was nominated and eliminated was totally wrong!! She spoke to.him very badly & needs to be punished for that!!! It is a game..if she did not click with fans she did not..simple! @theonlyzeeshank was still being calm! @VootSelect." @Sanjana41553654 "@urf7i it is a GAME!!! You cannot behave the way you did with @theonlyzeeshank ..even now you are speaking bad about him outside..it is disgusting on your part..you need to accept you did not click with the audiences..simple!! Thank god you got eliminated!! @VootSelect @BiggBoss."

(Social media posts are unedited)