Bigg Boss OTT: First Look Of Host Karan Johar Is Out; Raqesh Bapat Is Another Confirmed Contestant!

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to hit the digital platform tomorrow. The show will be aired on Voot for six weeks and Karan Johar will be hosting the show. A few promos featuring Karan Johar was revealed, and the latest promo, hinted that the show will be bolder and crazier. Karan was seen giving ideas and major hints as to what we can expect from the show was revealed.

Now, Karan's fresh look pictures from the sets have been doing the rounds on social media. Apparently, this is first look of Karan from the premiere episode.



In the picture, the director-producer is seen wearing a black T-shirt and trousers and has paired it with a cheetah print blazer, a locket and brown sunglasses. He is seen standing on steps which is coloured in pink and has 'unfiltered and drama' written on them.

The makers have been releasing the promos of the confirmed contestants, as per which, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit and Akshara Singh are confirmed contestants. Now, they have released yet another promo, which hinted at Raqesh's participation.

Bigg Boss OTT: NEW PROMO! Karan Johar Reveals Show Will Be BOLDER & CRAZIER; Read More Details

Bigg Boss OTT: Last Minute Change! Manasvi's Entry Put On Hold; Actor Informed 2 Hours Before Quarantine!

In the promo video, Raqesh can be seen showing off his skills of painting and making sculptures and his background voice can be heard saying, "Kehte hain pyaar dekhne walo ki, aankhon mein hota hai, Shayad isliye mujhe harr cheez mein pyaar nazar aata hai, Mujhe toh pyaar ka harr rang pasand hai. Par shayad, yehi mera pyar ek musafir baan ke apni manzil bhi paa lega. Judiye mere saath Safer-e-Bigg Boss OTT par."

So are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.