Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon Come Out In Support Of Zeeshan Khan, Call Out His Elimination To Be Unfair

Zeeshan Khan's elimination from Bigg Boss OTT has been a groundbreaking one in a really long time as the loyalists of the biggest reality show are calling out the makers for an unfair elimination.

Many television celebrities who've watched the previous seasons are pretty amused by the rules levied this time around. Aggressive fights have been accounted for every season & the contestants held up were let go with a warning or a punishment that would last for a few days. This time around in a spat between Pratik, Nishant & Zeeshan where each contestant went physical, Bigg Boss intervened & eliminated Zeeshan with immediate effect.

Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Reacts To Zeeshan's Eviction; Says 'Ab Mere Kaleje Mein Thandak Padi Hai'

Fans of the Kumkum Bhagya actor are crying foul & also tweeting in massive numbers on his elimination that for 2 consecutive days he was trending on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who calls a spade a spade & was known to always speak her mind also tweeted for Zeeshan. She wrote, ' Bullshit !! Prateek n Nishant clearly pushed zeeshan first ! Breaking every single property of the task has no repercussions?????? #unfair . Aggression was from both sides .. there’s been more aggression in recent seasons .If eviction had to happen pratik n zeeshan both should go'

Bullshit !! Prateek n Nishant clearly pushed zeeshan first ! Breaking every single property of the task has no repercussions?????? #unfair . Aggression was from both sides .. there’s been more aggression in recent seasons .If eviction had to happen pratik n zeeshan both should go — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 26, 2021

Well, we couldn't agree more. Rules have to be fair for all. About 1200 people have retweeted this. Looks like Bigg Boss makers have to take quick damage control because rules have to be the same for every contestant.

Bigg Boss OTT: Vindu On Comparison Of Zeeshan-Pratik’s Fight With Sidharth-Asim: No One Can Copy Them

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon has also come out in support of Zeeshan with a strong tweet openly in support of the actor. "I don't know no one. Infact Prateek is like a younger brother who I have worked with, but still y so blah Colors? Like really aisaaa Zeeshan did nothing that u had to ask him to quit..I know I know how it works funny trp games"