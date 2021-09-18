Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch Karan Johar's Show- Here’s All You Need To Know!

Top 5 Finalists

After shocking mid-week elimination of Neha Bhasin, only five contestants have managed to make it to the finale and those are- Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat. All the contestants have got major makeover.

Bigg Boss OTT Trophy Revealed; Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty Or Pratik Sehajpal- Who Will Win The Show?

When To Watch The Bigg Boss OTT Finale?

The Bigg Boss OTT finale, which will be hosted by Karan Johar, will be aired on Saturday (today, September 18) at 7 pm.

Where To Watch The Bigg Boss OTT Finale?

Bigg Boss OTT finale will be streaming on OTT platform- Voot. To watch it, you will have to subscribe it and have premium membership of Voot Select. It is not available for free.

Special Guests & Performances

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, who presented awards to the contestants recently, will be entering the house for some fun games with the contestants. Apart from that, celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza and Desi Munde Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen as special guests on the show.

Bigg Boss OTT: Ahead Of Finale, Bigg Boss Organises An Awards Function; Bharti Singh & Haarsh Give Away Awards

Quick Look At Major Details!

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale Date: September 18

Bigg Boss OTT Finale Time: 7:00 pm

Bigg Boss OTT Finale Premiere On: Voot App

Special Guests: Bharti-Harsh, Ritesh-Genelia & Rithvik-Karan Wahi