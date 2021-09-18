Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch Karan Johar's Show- Here’s All You Need To Know!
Bigg Boss OTT, which was premiered on August 8, is all set to wrap up today (September 18). The Karan Johar hosted show ran for six weeks with 12 celebrity contestants, and among them, only 5 contestants have made it to the finale. The show created a huge buzz with Over-The-Top content and 24/7 live element. From Divya Agarwal-Pratik Sehajpal's fights, Pratik-Neha Bhasin's bond, to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's growing fondness, Zeeshan's ouster and contestants' eliminations, everything about the show has been in the news.
The audience got special power to punish/eliminate the contestants. Now, the audience get to decided who will take home the Bigg Boss OTT trophy! So, here's what you need to know about the finale episode!
Top 5 Finalists
After shocking mid-week elimination of Neha Bhasin, only five contestants have managed to make it to the finale and those are- Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat. All the contestants have got major makeover.
When To Watch The Bigg Boss OTT Finale?
The Bigg Boss OTT finale, which will be hosted by Karan Johar, will be aired on Saturday (today, September 18) at 7 pm.
Where To Watch The Bigg Boss OTT Finale?
Bigg Boss OTT finale will be streaming on OTT platform- Voot. To watch it, you will have to subscribe it and have premium membership of Voot Select. It is not available for free.
Special Guests & Performances
Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, who presented awards to the contestants recently, will be entering the house for some fun games with the contestants. Apart from that, celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza and Desi Munde Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen as special guests on the show.
Quick Look At Major Details!
Bigg Boss OTT Finale Time: 7:00 pm
Bigg Boss OTT Finale Premiere On: Voot App
Special Guests: Bharti-Harsh, Ritesh-Genelia & Rithvik-Karan Wahi