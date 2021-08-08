Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Audience Miffed As Voot Gets Crashed

Bigg Boss OTT, which has been hitting the headlines since so long, is finally here! Karan Johar hosted show is being premiered today (August 8) on Voot. To watch the show, people has to install Voot and subscribe the app. However, fans were unable to open the app as the severe crashed! There was connection error and a few of them even complained about not being able to subscribe as well.

Although it is a great news as many of them might have been logging in to the app, and hence it got crashed, but it has upset a few who took to social media and complained about the same by sharing screenshots of the app getting crashed and showing error. Take a look at a few tweets!

SOHAM SEN: Guys please fix your streaming service, increase the capacity of your servers, i just took yearly subscription to watch big boss but can't watch, it's constantly crashing , buffering, my internet is fine, other streaming working great.

Sweetie: Error error error.

Nirav Parmar: #voot ks crashing after every 2-3 minutes.. I paid *** (amount mentioned) for it...

Bigg Boss OTT Premiere And Episodes: How To Watch Karan Johar's Show Online

Random Guy: Aree vhai episode hi upload kardo pre recorded hai. Server slow hai #Voot ka #BiggBossOTT.

Rupesh Makol: While subscribing, I'm getting this message again & again even though I haven't made any payment yet. Please resolve this issue at the earliest.

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Karan Johar Makes A Damakedar Entry; Introduces Contestants

Saunil Daru JAI HIND: #voot ka connection baar baar #toot raha hai like every 2 mins ... @ColorsTV. #bigboss15 .. aur internet ka issue toh nahi .. intention ka ho toh pata nahi ...

Arun Dayal: #voot why produce a show which ppl only see error bad streaming service by end of next week ppl would have moved away program crashed.