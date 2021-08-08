Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Karan Johar Makes A Damakedar Entry; Introduces Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a huge buzz ever since it was announced. The makers had released promo featuring host Karan Johar, who gave us the glimpse of the house. The makers also released several promos of contestants- we must say, they have managed to get on board interesting celebrities. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show, and finally, the wait is over as the grand premiere of the show is happening today August 8.

Karan Johar makes a damakedaar entry. He performs to the songs like 'Radha' from Student Of The Year, and 'It's the time to disco' from Kal Ho Na Ho and 'Shava Shava' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

# Karan gives us the glimpse of the house and Introduces us to the contestants. Karan welcomes Raqesh Bapat and Zeeshan Khan. While conversing with Zeeshan, he asks him about his airport bathrobe stunt. He also compares the actor with Ranveer Singh seeing his quirky look. He also dances with the actor to the song 'Radha'. He also reveals about the them 'stay connected' and says female contestants will also be entering, so connection is important and after they are paired up with their connection, they will enter the house.

# Next enters Millind Gaba, who performs to a few songs. Karan reveals that the show is 24*7 live on OTT and uncensored and asks peple do download Voot and watch the show. Millind also sings his version of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.