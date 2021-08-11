Bigg Boss OTT: Here’s What Raqesh Bapat’s Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Told Him After Learning About His Participation

Popular actor Raqesh Bapat entered the Bigg Boss OTT house on August 8, 2021. He has been impressing viewers with his competitive spirit inside the house. Raqesh's participation was indeed surprising for his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra and other friends from the industry. He said that he didn't reveal anything to anyone about his Bigg Boss participation.

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh Bapat revealed the reaction of his ex-wife and actress Ridhi Dogra after she learned about him going to the controversial show. The Tu Aashiqui actor told Spotboye, "I told her for sure and she is worried about how I will be. She said I don't know how well you'll do it as you are very different from the people who go inside. So, I said yaa wish me luck that is all I can say. None of my industry friends knows that I am participating. I want to keep it a surprise."

Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Raqesh Bapat: I Want My Audience To See Me Outside My Roles

Let us tell you, Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra got divorced in 2019 with mutual consent. The couple is still in touch with each other and shares a strong bond of friendship. In Bigg Boss, contestants usually take a dig at each other's personal lives. While speaking about that, Raqesh said, "My marriage and divorce are all in the open. We amicably had a very natural course of getting out of it and still are very respectful towards each other - no mudslinging happened or is going to happen. Nobody's pelting stones on each other."

Ridhi Dogra On Her Bond With Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat: He Is Still Family For Me

Talking about Raqesh Bapat's career, the actor has worked in films like Tum Bin, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Naam Gum Jaayega, Heroine, Gippi, Vrundavan, Savita Damodar Paranjpe and so on. Apart from that, he has also seen in TV shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Qubool Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many others.