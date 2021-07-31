Bigg Boss OTT Host Karan Johar Feels Kareena Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor Are Suitable For Over The Top Quotient

Popular director and producer Karan Johar has been making headlines ever since he was announced as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. The show is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses and makers have recently revealed the first contestant of the controversial show i.e., singer Neha Bhasin. KJo is very happy about getting a chance to host the first-ever OTT version of Bigg Boss.

Recently, in his statement shared with the media, Karan Johar spoke about his upcoming show. While sharing his excitement for Bigg Boss OTT, the director said, "I'm really looking forward to meeting all the contestants and making some life-long memories with them. Believe it or not, this season, Bigg Boss OTT will have lots of drama and will surely be Over the Top. I can tell!"

On a lighter note, when Karan Johar was asked who he thinks will be a great fit to enter the house amongst his friends, the director said popular sibling duo of Bollywood - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, on Koffee With Karan, several celebrities said that Kareena and Ranbir know everything about what's happening in Bollywood.

A few of them said that Kareena Kapoor gets information from her close sources in the industry and Ranbir Kapoor broadcasts it to others. While explaining his answer, Karan Johar said, "Two people who can get the 'Over The Top' quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will be great fun to watch."

Let us tell you, Bigg Boss OTT's theme is 'Stay Connected', hence, the contestants will be having some connections with other contestants who are participating in the show. Earlier today, the makers released a couple of inside pictures of Bigg Boss OTT house. The show is all set to start streaming on August 8, 2021, on VOOT. Stay tuned for more updates!