    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss OTT Host Karan Johar Gets Emotional While Paying Tribute To Sidharth Shukla; Watch Video

      By
      |

      TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a massive heart attack. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left the entire industry in shock. His funeral took place on September 3, 2021, in Oshiwara, Mumbai, and it was attended by several TV celebrities. Notably, all of them expressed their concern for Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla and his close friend, Shehnaaz Gill, who are completely devastated by his death.

      On Saturday, Dance Deewane 3 contestants and judges paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla by lighting diyas and candles in his loving memory. Let us tell you, he had appeared on the show a few weeks ago, to promote his web series, Broken But Beautiful 3. And now, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar too paid tribute to the late actor on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

      Bigg Boss OTT Host Karan Johar Gets Emotional While Paying Tribute To Sidharth Shukla; Watch Video

      Karan Johar recalled his outstanding Bigg Boss 13 journey and got emotional while speaking about him on the show. Karan said, "Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives. He is a favourite member of the Bigg Boss family. He is not only mine but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry. He has left us all. This is something we are still finding hard to believe it. I am numb, I can't even breathe. Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won so many... millions of hearts. His millions of fans are proof that he was such a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have wanted this that the show must go on."

      Colors TV's Dance Deewane 3 Pays Tribute To Sidharth Shukla, Fans Light Diyas And Candles In His MemoryColors TV's Dance Deewane 3 Pays Tribute To Sidharth Shukla, Fans Light Diyas And Candles In His Memory

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ekam (Sidheart❤Salmaniac) (@ekamsidheart)

      Sidharth Shukla Cremated: Jasmin Bhasin On Her Dil Se Dil Tak Co-Star's Untimely Demise; Read StatementSidharth Shukla Cremated: Jasmin Bhasin On Her Dil Se Dil Tak Co-Star's Untimely Demise; Read Statement

      Karan Johar has not revealed anything about his demise to the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, and continued the show as usual. Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba got eliminated yesterday (September 5, 2021) from the show.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 7:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 6, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X