Bigg Boss OTT Host Karan Johar Gets Emotional While Paying Tribute To Sidharth Shukla; Watch Video

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a massive heart attack. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left the entire industry in shock. His funeral took place on September 3, 2021, in Oshiwara, Mumbai, and it was attended by several TV celebrities. Notably, all of them expressed their concern for Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla and his close friend, Shehnaaz Gill, who are completely devastated by his death.

On Saturday, Dance Deewane 3 contestants and judges paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla by lighting diyas and candles in his loving memory. Let us tell you, he had appeared on the show a few weeks ago, to promote his web series, Broken But Beautiful 3. And now, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar too paid tribute to the late actor on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

Karan Johar recalled his outstanding Bigg Boss 13 journey and got emotional while speaking about him on the show. Karan said, "Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives. He is a favourite member of the Bigg Boss family. He is not only mine but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry. He has left us all. This is something we are still finding hard to believe it. I am numb, I can't even breathe. Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won so many... millions of hearts. His millions of fans are proof that he was such a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have wanted this that the show must go on."

Karan Johar has not revealed anything about his demise to the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, and continued the show as usual. Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba got eliminated yesterday (September 5, 2021) from the show.