Bigg Boss OTT House’s First Pictures Go Viral; Sunil Grover Approached For Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to start on August 8, 2021 on VOOT. Bollywood's famous director-producer Karan Johar will be hosting the show, which will be aired on the OTT platform for six weeks. If reports are to be believed, Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit have reportedly signed on the dotted lines for the show. And now, a report published in Pinkvilla suggests that comedian Sunil Grover has also been approached for Bigg Boss 15.

A source close to the development informed the portal, "Sunil has been approached for the show, and the makers really want to feature him in Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no clarity as yet on whether Sunil will participate or not." Well, the news must have excited the comedian's fans, however, Sunil has not yet given any official confirmation about the same.

On the other hand, the first pictures of Bigg Boss OTT house are also going viral on social media. Let's have a look:

In the above pictures, one can see a huge orange light placed above the dining table which has seven chairs. It is indirectly hinting that makers have signed at least seven people for the show. The walls and floors are green and one of the walls have French windows with a fake view of the outside world. Looks like, Bigg Boss OTT house will be a beautiful one for the contestants.

Talking about the show, reports surfacing on the internet suggest that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be entering Bigg Boss OTT house. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The show has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses and fans are excited to watch it on VOOT.