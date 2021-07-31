Bigg Boss OTT House’s Inside Pictures Out! Have A Look

Bigg Boss OTT is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The makers recently revealed that singer Neha Bhasin is the first contestant of the show, hosted by Karan Johar. After the announcement, fans can't keep calm to know more about the show and house.

A couple of days ago, some pictures of Bigg Boss OTT house had gone viral on social media. And now, the makers have officially released a couple of inside pictures of the bedroom area of Bigg Boss OTT house. Let's have a look:

In the above pictures, one can see the walls of the bedroom are filled with zodiac signs. Apart from that, the bunk beds are in green colour and there are several zodiac signs are drawn on the same. Looks like the makers have used zodiac signs as theme. Host Karan Johar could play the role of an astrologer on the show. Some reports state that some popular contestants from Bigg Boss OTT house will get a direct entry into Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the show will run for six weeks on VOOT. Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Aastha Gill, Raqesh Bapat and many others are expected to participate in the show. Interestingly, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will reportedly be entering the house to guide new contestants. But makers have not yet confirmed about the same.