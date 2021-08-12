Bigg Boss OTT: It’s Confirmed! Siddharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Are Entering The House!

Won a million of hearts across the globe, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill need no introduction! Their sizzling chemistry and selfless friendship have been the talk about the town ever since they got together. And the fandom continues!

Fans always wait for a chance to watch them together on screen. After the launch of their film Silsila SidNaaz Ka, the romantic-Jodi will not be seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Voot. The power couple will enter the house over the weekend and will also have a brief interaction with sassy and witty host – Karan Johar.

A source close to the couple said, “It will be really interesting to see this Romantic jodi enter Bigg Boss OTT especially with the new format and the theme – stay connected. Sidnaaz have made a great connection inside this house and it will be exciting to see their interaction with other contestants and Jodi’s in the house. This weekend will surely be amazing.”

So why are Sidnaaz entering the Bigg Boss OTT house? Are they contestants or love gurus? We surely can’t wait to see them together once again.

Catch the unfiltered drama LIVE on the Voot App and Monday to Saturday at 7 PM and Sunday ka Vaar on 8 PM.