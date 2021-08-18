Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar’s Mom Was Worried When He Signed Up For The Show, Read To Know More!

The
bond
between
Karan
Johar
and
his
mother
is
aww-dorable.
it
makes
you
want
to
hug
your
mother
immediately
and
express
your
feelings
to
her.
When
Karan
was
approached
for
Bigg
Boss
OTT,
he
was
shocked,
but
his
mom
was
speechless
and
was
not
sure
of
him
taking
it
up.
But
we
are
all
aware
that
both
mother
and
son
are
diehard
fans
of
the
show.
So,
Hiroo
aunty
decided
to
take
matters
in
her
own
hands
and
lend
some
advice
to
our
host.
Yes,
you
heard
it
right.
She
told
Karan
to
'watch
what
you
say,
who
you
say
it
to
and
when
you
say
it.’
Now
that’s
some
good
advice.
But
do
you
think
Karan
will
manage
to
live
up
to
his
mom’s
expectations.
Well,
only
time
will
tell!