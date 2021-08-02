Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Says ‘My Biggest Fear Is Staying Away From My Kids’

Well, known for his quirkiness, director-producer and host Karan Johar is all set to light the Bigg Boss OTT stage on fire with his sass and wit. The wait is finally coming to an end as the countdown for India's most controversial show Bigg Boss OTT has begun!!

KJo is not only an amazing film maker but is also a doting father. His social media handle is filled with adorable photos and videos of Yash and Roohi, so the thought about staying away from them for long is scary. He made some revelations when asked about what he fears the most.

Like any other parent, Karan said, "Staying away from my kids is my biggest FOMO, they are the source of my happiness. Not being around them for long is killing."

Karan does have a FOMO, but we can surely say that there will new energy on sets that will keep the audience engaged. Stay tuned to Voot for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.

