Bigg Boss OTT: Evicted Contestant Karan Nath On Choosing Ridhima Pandit Over Divya Agarwal As His Connection

Actor Karan Nath, along with actress Ridhima Pandit became the latest contestants to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. The duo bid farewell to the show after host Karan Johar announced the shocking elimination on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Karan Nath had entered the BB house with Ridhima Pandit as his connection after he chose her over Divya Agarwal, who he ended up bonding with the most inside the house.

Now, in a recent conversation with SpotBoyE, the actor opened up about his Bigg Boss journey whilst revealing the reason behind him choosing Ridhima as his connection over Divya. Karan shared, "From day one, I bonded really well with Divya. It was a pure connection. She took good care of me in the house and treated me like a brother. She has done things for me more than Ridhima. But I chose Ridhima over Divya because our common friend Arti Singh had told me about her. I had the option to choose between the two so I chose her. I didn't know Divya."

Speaking about his equation with the two ladies, Nath added, "Divya is such a sweetheart. She was someone I connected with the most inside the house. Our connection was a brother-sister bond. She used to keep having fun with me. [For] Ridhima, I could say can be a really good friend. She is an honest, simple girl."

On being quizzed if he would have still been in the game had he chosen Divya, Karan said that Divya is playing very well with Zeeshan Khan as her connection and he was happy with Ridhima as well. He then said that even though they didn't win, he is glad to have gotten a chance to get to know her and that she is a wonderful person.

In another interview, Karan Nath also shared his opinion on host Karan Johar and how he focussed more on fights and controversies than the good part of the show. Karan Nath told Indian Express, “He is very entertaining as a host, no doubts on that. What I didn’t like was that my niceness was ignored completely. He only discussed fights, hungama and controversies. If you are going to only highlight that, what is the kind of example you are setting? The good things should also be put forth for people to understand and know me better.”