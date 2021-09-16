Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah Calls Raqesh Bapat ‘A Hen Pecked Husband’; Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Bashes Her

Bigg Boss OTT's contestants have become hot topics of discussion on social media. Talking about Raqesh Bapat, the actor is sharing a very close bond with Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal. Especially, his bond with Shamita is more than friendship. In the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh has not been expressing her views openly, and his behaviour miffed ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Kashmera Shah.

Kashmera, who is a big fan of Bigg Boss, slammed Raqesh Bapat's behaviour and took a dig at his relationship with Shamita Shetty. She took to Twitter and lashed out at the Tum Bin actor. Kash tweeted, "Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband...again.."

Well, her tweet didn't go down well with Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra as she bashed her on Twitter. Ridhi tweeted, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."

Again!? Excuse me.

Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out. — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 14, 2021

Notably, Kashmera Shah too reacted to her tweet by stating, "Ok then @ridhidogra on his way to becoming a hen pecked husband for the first time @RaQesh19 peace out ex wife @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @ColorsTV."

Ok then @ridhidogra on his way to becoming a hen pecked husband for the first time @RaQesh19 peace out ex wife @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @ColorsTV — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) September 15, 2021

Let us tell you, Raqesh Bapat has managed to make it to the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT. Neha Bhasin got evicted from the show in the midweek eviction process. Raqesh Bapat has been receiving a lot of love from his fans on social media. They have called him a 'wonderful person' and slammed Kashmera for passing loose comments about him. Have a look-

@Piya564690191 "Raqesh is wonderful person ❤ Ridhi we love you @iRidhiDogra ❤ you are the sweetest always there for raq ❤ And kashmira. It was disgusting. Why are you interfering and attacking on someone's personal life 👎 This is the second time you are talking on this topic. So wrong." @Pragga9 "She's already peaced out Lady. Pls keep your theories to yourself. @iRidhiDogra we're here for you and we love you. More power to you my girl. Ignore people like this. They'll just keep doing things like this for attention and publicity." @Nikita197j "Ye batayenge who will b wat.... baba RanchodDas ke vanshaj baithe hai Twitter pe logo ko nam aur upnam dene ke liye. @RaQesh19 s so nice! how cum henpecked? May be this is him he doesn't want to hurt his friend, understanding wat may upset her! It's normal! #KuchBhi." @drvikashjha "Pathetic, its not good to hurt anyones feeling.u could have simply dumped this issue if u feel ashamed of saying sorry."

(Social media posts are unedited)