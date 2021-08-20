Bigg Boss OTT: Madhuri Dixit Supports Karan Nath; Actor Reveals His Connection With The Bollywood Actress!

Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a huge buzz ever since it was announced. The makers have roped in popular celebrities who are nder the deep glare of the audience. Many audiences have also got their favourite and few celebrities have also been supporting some of the contestants. Recently, Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Shakti Kapoor came out in support of Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa actor Karan Nath.

The duo took to social media and sent their best wishes to the actor. Apparently, Shakti shared a video and asked people to watch Bigg Boss and support and vote for Karan Nath. On the other hand, Madhuri tweeted, "Wish you all the best #KaranNath for your Bigg Boss OTT Debut."

Well, many might not know Madhuri and Karan Nath's connection! As per Bollywood Bubble's report, Karan's father was Madhuri's manager, when she started out in Bollywood.

While talking to the entertainment portal, Karan had said, "They started together, I mean my dad started way before her but she has started her career with my father yeah."

When asked if he is still in touch with the actress, he said that she is family to them and she has always supported him. He had said that she would be super happy when she gets to know that he is going to Bigg Boss OTT this year.

The actor concluded by saying, "She is family to us, she has always been family. She has always supported me. Even last year when my movie came out, she was there for us, supported us. So she has always been there for us and I have really thankful to her. So she will be super happy when she comes to know that I am going to Bigg Boss OTT this year. She is right now in America and she doesn't know about it (back when the interview took place). We will definitely contact her and tell her about it."